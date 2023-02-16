ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen Journal family has recently grown by two!

Alexandria (Allie) Stevens and Ellen West joined the Bladen Journal staff at the beginning of this year.

Allie accepted the position as a sales representative and account executive. She oversees the advertising aspects of the Bladen Journal as they relate to community businesses and organizations.

“I look forward to the opportunities I can provide as a part of this team,” Allie stated. “Being a Bladen County native, I want to help our economy grow and promote how amazing our local businesses are to the surrounding areas.”

Anyone who wishes to advertise in the Bladen Journal or any of our special publications can contact Allie at astevens@www.bladenjournal.com.

Ellen joined the team as our customer service representative. When customers come to the Bladen Journal office in the small business incubator located at 207 E Broad Street, it is Ellen who helps them with any issues they may have.

“I am excited to be the newest member of the Bladen Journal and I look forward to serving the community with all their classified needs, I am excited to be in the area where I can serve others,” stated Ellen.

The Bladen Journal is excited to be able to provide exceptional service to our readers with the help of these two lovely ladies.