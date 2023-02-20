ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Feb. 14. The stop took place in the 5000 block on NC 87 East just outside of Elizabethtown.

During the stop, officers seized amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun, and a rifle.

Daniel Gene Autry, 5 of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Autry was transported to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

Additionally, Jessica Lynne Sloan, 35 of Bladenboro, was cited and released for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.