After two identified rabies cases in the county, Aminal Services is warning residents to be vigilant

BLADEN COUNTY — Officials are advising residents to be alert and vigilant following the identification of two rabies-positive raccoons in Bladen County this year.

The first was identified by Bladen County Animal Services on Jan. 18 near the Braddy Plantation Road intersection in the Council and Carver’s Creek area. Bladen County Animal Services identified the second positive case on Feb. 15 on HWY 131 in Tar Heel near the Grimes Singletary Road intersection.

Rabies is transmitted through contact with an infected animal through a bite, the contamination of an open wound with body fluid that may contain the infection, such as saliva.

Rabies is fatal if untreated, but can be reversed if the infected person is swiftly administered post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

The following tips have been released by Bladen County Animal Services to keep residents safe from rabid animals:

•Vaccinate pets—the best way to prevent rabies is to vaccinate household pets, both inside and outside. In accordance with North Carolina State Law, all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be kept currently vaccinated against rabies and must wear a rabies tag. Cats are the most commonly identified domestic animal with rabies.

•Control measures for pets exposed to rabies. If pets are exposed to rabies they should receive a booster dose of rabies vaccine if they are currently vaccinated at the time of exposure. If pets are not vaccinated against rabies when exposed, the animals will be euthanized or quarantined for four months per state law.

•Control measures for persons exposed to rabies. Seek medical guidance from your healthcare provider or the local health department if you believe you have been exposed to rabies.

•Limit stray and feral animals. Residents should not approach stray or feral dogs or cats. Feral cat colonies should be intensively monitored and their location reported to Bladen County Animal Control.

•Leave wildlife alone. Raccoons and other wildlife serve as the reservoir for rabies in North Carolina. Rabies occurs throughout North Carolina. Anyone that sees an animal demonstrating unusual behavior needs to call the Bladen County Animal Control Department at 910-862-6918