A crawler excavator lifts dirt and debris to put in a dump truck and be transported off the site.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Anyone driving along Martin Luther King Drive these days will see construction equipment clearing the land at Martin Luther King Park.

Last year, the Town of Elizabethtown was awarded two grants that will assist with the development of a new community center and improvements to the streetscape along part of Martin Luther King (MLK) Drive.

In partnership with engineering consultant Paul Mattox, Libby Smith, and E.L. Robinson Engineering, the Town of Elizabethtown applied for and was awarded $2,575,000 to design and construct a Community Center on Martin Luther King Drive that will measure 11,000 square feet.

Town staff has stated that the community center will be built on the current location of Martin Luther King Park. The facility is designed to include a new playground, indoor event space, multipurpose full-size playing surface with bleachers, locker rooms, a commercial kitchen, meeting offices, and substantial parking in order to meet the needs of residents.

“We’re kind of narrowing in on the design of it right now, but it’s going to be really nice,” said Rusty Worley, who handles zoning and planning for the county.

Elizabethtown was previously awarded a Community Development Block Grant – Neighborhood Revitalization grant that will improve sidewalks and add decorative lighting to make the area safer and more pedestrian-friendly.

“We’ve put the bids out for contractors to bid on it,” said Worley. “We’ll probably see a lot more in March or April.”

The work is expected to continue through the next year with Worley saying it’s currently looking like the work will be completed in “May of next year,” though it’s anybody’s guess when it comes to the delicate balance of planning and anticipating weather patterns that come with keeping construction on schedule.