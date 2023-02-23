ELIZABETHTOWN — Seventh-grade students at Tar Heel Middle School are READBowl Champions! READBowl is a free, global reading competition where teams compete to read for the most minutes. Eighty 7th-grade students at THMS collectively read for 152,942 minutes.

“Research indicates that independent reading is the single best way to improve reading skills,” shared Heather Bobbey, an English Language Arts teacher at THMS. “This competition was just what my students needed to re-energize their love of reading.”

READBowl is an initiative of the Share the Magic Foundation. Founded by Super Bowl Champion, Malcolm Mitchell, the Foundation is dedicated to changing the lives of children through literacy.

For more information about READBowl and the Share the Magic Foundation, visit readwithmalcolm.com.