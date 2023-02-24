RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the 2023 Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions internship and fellowship programs.

NCDOT’s HBCU and Minority-Serving Institution Internship Program provides hands-on experience for students attending HBCUs and MSIs.

The summer internship program is an ideal way for undergraduate students to gain work experience with the NCDOT while learning what a career in the transportation industry can offer.

The internships also include professional development workshops on skills such as résumé building, business writing, and networking.

Fellows are offered a two-year individual fellowship experience tailored to their interests, involvement, and goals.

Applicants who apply to the fellows program must have graduated within the past three years with a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree from a North Carolina HBCU or MSI.

Participants work in all areas of the transportation industry. The programs also offer free training and certifications, travel, and opportunities to network with and learn from transportation professionals.

The fellowship program helps develop a pool of qualified employees for potential permanent positions within NCDOT and the transportation industry.

The period to apply for an HBCU internship or fellowship closes March 16. Selected applicants will start work on May 30.

If you are interested in learning more information, go to HBCU Outreach Initiatives and Programs. The applications for internships and the fellows programs are posted on the NC Office of State Human Resources website.