Soldiers from the chorus came out to speak to audience members and were met with a multitude of compliments and praise.

DUBLIN — The 82nd Airborne Chorus visited Bladen Community College on Friday night to perform a selection of songs.

Additionally, students from Bladen County Schools were in attendance to perform a few songs in opening for the 82nd Airborne Chorus.

The performance was a mixture of patriotism and humor. It is apparent that the members of the 82nd Airborne Chorus put thought into the selections they choose to serenade an audience with as if to say that they want to give a moving performance that will inspire, but also an entertaining one that will make the audience smile.

Given the enthusiasm and passion of the audience during the more patriotic selections, it was nice for the singers to throw some popular tunes into the setlist to balance the emotions filling the Bladen Community College auditorium.

The 82nd Airborne Chorus opened their set with the Paratroopers’ Song. As the chorus matched pitch, mimicking the sound of an aircraft engine, the drill master addressed the audience.

“Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. What you are about to witness are some of the live actions and commands given inside a C-130 or C-17 high-performance aircraft moments before your 82nd Airborne Division prepares to jump into the darkness of the night.”

Following the first song, the drill master introduced the All-American Chorus, explaining that all of the Chorus members are soldiers first and that their members come from all different operational specialties.

Following was “Going to Carolina in my Mind” by James Taylor, a song that still brings feelings of nostalgia and love for our state, but doesn’t quite fall under the category of “patriotic.”

Audience members, however, didn’t have to wait long for another burst of American pride. The next song on the setlist was God Bless America, which the 82nd Airborne Division Band sang in perfect harmony, drawing loud applause from the audience.

Next came a Temptations medley with two soloists stepping forward for a friendly sing-off. The soldiers singing backup gave an enthusiastic performance, complete with swaying and snapping. It was a perfect vibe that brought a grin to the face of every attendee. The songs in the medley were “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)” and “My Girl.”

A performance of “Soldier’s Heart” by R. Kelly followed, and while it’s unfortunate to have one of Kelly’s songs be included following his recent sentencing for sexual assault crimes, the soldier who soloed performed it more beautifully than R. Kelly could have ever imagined it. The emotion that she showed made the song feel like a love letter to every person she has served with.

The penultimate song drew the most applause by far as the 82nd Airborne Divison All-American Chorus sang Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” The two soloists sang beautifully and the song drew boisterous applause from the audience.

Closing and marching off stage with a second rendition of “Paratrooper’s Song,” the All-American Chorus received a standing ovation as audience members welled with pride for their country and those who defend it.