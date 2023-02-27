DUBLIN — The National League for Nursing Commission on Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA) has awarded national accreditation status to the Practical Nursing and Associate Degree Nursing programs at Bladen Community College.

Bladen Community College is now one of eight community colleges in North Carolina to achieve this status.

Almost 3 years ago, BCC was granted pre-accreditation candidacy. Nursing faculty conducted a comprehensive self-study of the nursing programs as part of the requirements for accreditation. Following the completion of the self-study, a site visit from the accrediting body was completed in September 2022.

Earlier this month, the NLN CNEA Board of Commissioners reviewed the self-study report, as well as the on-site program evaluation team report and the NLN CNEA program review committee report to decide whether the Practical Nursing and Associate Degree Nursing programs met all required and essential quality standards.

“We are honored to be formally recognized as a quality nursing education program by earning accreditation with NLN CNEA,” said Dr. Michelle Norris, BCC’s Director of Nursing and Allied Health. “Our faculty, staff, students, graduates, and community partners were instrumental in the programs obtaining this goal. Receiving accreditation demonstrates our commitment to provide nursing education at the highest quality standards, which translates to our graduates being able to deliver safe, quality nursing care for our communities.”

The initial accreditation is effective for a maximum term of six years. Following the end of the term, an on-site program evaluation review will be scheduled for Spring 2028 to determine eligibility for continuing accreditation.

BCC provides nursing graduates to meet the workforce needs of Bladen County with most BCC graduates working within Southeastern North Carolina. This helps provide Bladen and surrounding counties with a consistent supply of well-trained nursing professionals. Graduating from an accredited nursing program increases the future academic progression and employment opportunities for BCC nursing graduates.

More information about Nursing or Allied Health Programs at Bladen Community College can be obtained by emailing the college’s Advising Center at bccadvising@bladencc.edu or calling 910-879-5584.