Traditional Celtic music will ring throughout Elizabethtown during 250th-anniversary celebration

ELIZABETHTOWN — In honor of the 250th anniversary of Elizabethtown, a year-long celebration is taking place.

On March 4, Elizabethtown will have Revolutionary War displays and a band playing traditional Celtic music.

Organizers have stated that from March to November, five events will be taking place with each celebration representing a 50-year period in the history of Elizabethtown and the surrounding areas that are part of its history.

March was chosen as the month to begin the festivities because it was in March of 1773 that the charter was signed that designated 100 acres of land on the Cape Fear River as the Town of Elizabeth.

The parade previously scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday has been cancelled. Other events will still be taking place.

Mayor Sylvia Campbell, along with other town and county dignitaries, will officially recognize the 250th Anniversary at 11 a.m. with educational presentations to follow afterward at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, located at 106 MLK Drive. Presentations will include information on the establishment of the town and the story of the Battle of Elizabethtown. The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution will also have several Revolutionary War displays. Colonial glassblowers will also be present.

Barrownburn will perform traditional Celtic music, a very appropriate choice by Terri Dennison, Executive Director of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Bladen County has a connection to the green hills of Scotland and Ireland with the first European settlers in the area being Highlanders. Martin Bladen, the namesake of the county, is also believed to have been related to William Bladen, Mayor of Dublin in the 17th century. Kin or not, Martin Bladen had a deep connection to Ireland. Celtic music will set an authentically traditional tone for the celebration of Founders Day. In fact, if Elizabethtown’s founders attended the concert at the Farmer’s Market on Saturday, they may be confused by their surroundings, but the music would make them feel right at home!

Events taking place at the Farmers Market will last until 3 p.m.

Following the event on Saturday, there will be four other events that follow throughout the year. May 7 will focus on Elizabethtown’s Civil War era history. The importance of agriculture in the area, which was the foundation of life in Bladen County and still serves as a crucial industry in the county, will be the star on July 8. September 23 will shine the spotlight on other major industry leaders, and finally, modern times will be celebrated at the Annual Pork & Beats Festival on November 3-4.

It’s shaping up to be an informative year for Bladen County as we learn about the contributions of Elizabethtown as well as those of Bladen County in the Southeastern region of North Carolina.