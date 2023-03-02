ELIZABETHTOWN — On April 1, the Elizabethtown Rotary Club will be hosting a Veteran Standdown at Elizabethtown Baptist Church to provide support for veterans who may need job and healthcare resources.

The event will be held in the church’s gymnasium. The church is located at 1800 West Broad Street.

According to a representative from the N.C. Department of Commerce, a similar event was held approximately 5 years ago and garnered over 400 attendees.

Assistance support services at the event will include:

VA benefit/claims

VA Medical

Legal service

Chaplain service

Housing information

Health and Wellness

Community Resources

Employment Services

Recruitment information

Veterans may experience many difficulties following their retirement from service. Veterans often have trouble finding steady job opportunities despite their training and experience. This could be due to physical or mental health issues that arose during their time in the military. The event on April 1 seeks to assist vets who have questions regarding any aspect of life after service.

The Veteran Stand Down is an event but also serves as a kind of command. The event’s name, Stand Down, is meant to signify to attending veterans that they do not have to be strong for the public at this event. Rather, the public is gathering to be strong for them and to provide them with needed and deserved resources that they earned while protecting the nation. The name communicates to vets that they can stand down because now, it’s our turn to protect them.

Those who are searching for more information on this event and the resources that will be offered can contact Leon Grimes at (919) 621-8053.