Displays were set up at the luncheon to allow people to learn about important Black historical figures.

Displays were set up at the luncheon to allow people to learn about important Black historical figures.

ELIZABETHTOWN— Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church celebrated Black History Month, utilizing the theme “I Am Success” to recognize Black Americans who have contributed immeasurably to their communities, the advancement of Black people as a whole, and to the nation.

The last Sunday in February was “Wear Your African Attire Day” at Baldwin Branch with the regular service followed by a luncheon, complete with delicious soul food and the opportunity to learn more about Black History.

During the service, Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin and Jessica Wilson, who are the Baldwin Branch pastor and Christian Education Ministry Chairwoman respectively, searched through the faces in the congregation and selected four individuals: Deacon Arthur Bullock, Rita Cutler Ford, Dr. Katrina Boykin, and Deacon Charles Wendell Gillespie. These four were recognized as trailblazers who started from humble beginnings but worked hard to elevate their status in life.

Arthur Bullock, for example, went from working on his family’s farm in the 1960s to college where he joined Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Following graduation, he experienced roles such as Level 1 District Manager for the Social Security Administration, Church Deacon, County Commissioner, member of West Bladen NAACP, PHA, Chairman of the MLK Parade Committee, and a host of other community activities. He is also a member of Cape Fear Masonic Lodge #300.

Rita Cutler Ford was acknowledged for how far she has come on her journey. Beginning as a single mother, Ford still attended college to further her education, leading her to become a prominent business owner and motivational influencer.

Dr. Katrina Boykin had similar beginnings as Bullock and had her beginnings lending help tending the family farm. From there, Dr. Boykin went to college, where she excelled as a majorette. She has also been a coach and a school counselor. Dr. Boykin earned her Doctorate Degree and would become a published author and minister of the gospel.

Proving that family farms are a better starting point than some may think, Charles W. Gillespie also spent his formative years working the family farm before going to college. He has worked as a mechanic technician, receiving the first-ever innovation award with Clark-Shaw Ford Company, and is a successful business owner. He has earned the title of North Carolina Pork Council 2018 number 1 hog producer of the year and was elected to the Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor board in Nov. 2022. Gillespie also participates in a multitude of community activities.

Additionally, Kenneth Armstrong was presented with a community service award for his photos, which have captured the hearts of many. “Mr. Armstrong’s contributions to the community will last a lifetime,” stated a member of Baldwin Branch.