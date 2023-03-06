SAINT PAULS — Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 2000 block of NC Hwy 20 in the Saint Pauls area of Bladen County. During the course of the investigation, amounts of cocaine were purchased from Laquile Davis.

On Thursday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at 2794 NC Hwy 20 in Saint Pauls. Pursuant to the search warrant, trafficking amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana were seized. Additionally, US Currency and a weapon were seized from the residence.

At the conclusion of this investigation, Laquile Davis, of Saint Pauls, was arrested and charged with trafficking opium/heroin (more than 4 grams), trafficking cocaine (more than 28 grams), selling Cocaine (x2), delivering cocaine (x2), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances (x3), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine (x3), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances (x3). Davis was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.

Heather Hunt, of Saint Pauls, was arrested and charged with trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams), trafficking cocaine (more than 28 grams), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances. Hunt was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $25,000.00 bond.