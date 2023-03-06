The Elizabethtown chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution attended the celebration and gave a history of Bladen County and Elizabethtown.

The Elizabethtown chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution at their display of revolutionary war era guns.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The first of five celebratory events for the 250th Anniversary of Elizabethtown was successfully completed this past Saturday at the Cape Fear Farmers Market.

It was the kind of Saturday that has the ability to give you the motivation to get up early to experience the weather and the beautiful Carolina blue sky. Spring was in the air, and the wind seemed most excited, stirring up papers and hairdos throughout the day.

Although the event was originally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with a parade, organizers regretfully had to cancel the parade for unknown reasons. Despite the change in plans, organizers Terri Dennison and Heather Norton ensured that attendees would still have plenty to experience at the event.

The celebration began at 11 a.m. with a masterfully precise presentation of the colors by cadets from Paul R. Brown Academy, followed by the invocation by Mayor Pro Tem Rufus Lloyd and a welcome from Mayor Campbell.

Terri Dennison, dressed in her Revolutionary best, gave updates on upcoming events and introduced Sunday Allen, who told the story of Bladen County and Elizabethtown’s founding. Surely there are those who would argue that Bladen’s history, and even history in general, are stuffy and dull. Those people obviously had not heard Allen tell it. She delivered the history of our area with enthusiastic pride, making it impossible not to hang on to every word.

Greg Connors told the story of the Battle of Elizabethtown, after which the Sons of the American Revolution were introduced by David Dowless, Marquis de Lafayette chapter president, and the Daughters of the American Revolution were introduced by Susie Wilkes.

It is with credit to the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution that attendees were able to see Revolutionary War-era firearms and artifacts.

The Paul R. Brown Academy closed the morning’s festivities with a rifle demonstration that thrilled the crowd.

Barrowburn took the stage at noon to play music inspired by that of the Highland settlers who founded Elizabethtown and Bladen County, providing a vibrant, traditional mood lasting until the event’s end at 3 p.m., following the telling of the story of Elizabethtown and the Battle of Elizabethtown.

The next celebratory event will be May 6 where the years 1824-1873 will be commemorated with a demonstration of a Naval Store, interpretation of the Civil War, and a quilt show.