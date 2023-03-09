THIS WEEK IN BLADEN COUNTY HISTORY

Five years ago: An idea in the works for several years now is finally getting its feet wet.

At Monday’s regular Elizabethtown Town Council meeting, board members learned from town staff the boardwalk planned for Tory Hole Park will not only be getting underway soon, but will be completed much sooner than anticipated. After going out for bids, the town received feedback from two companies — one that priced the job at nearly $80,000, and TJ’s Marine Contracting, which said it could do the project for $42,740.

“And you’re comfortable with (the company)?” questioned Mayor Sylvia Campbell at the noon session.

“He understands what he’s doing,” responded Town Architect Rod Fritz.

“This has been a monkey on our back for a while,” added Asst. Town Manager Pat DeVane. “We met with (TJ’s Marine Contracting) and, after meeting with him and talking about how he works in salt marshes, he’s absolutely the guy we would recommend. He does these projects all the time.”

The company has done work in the area previously. TJ’s Marine Contracting, according to DeVane, built the fishing pier at Lock & Dam No. 2.

“That’s quality construction that has withstood I don’t know how many floods,” DeVane remarked.

From the 2018 Bladen Journal, Tory Hole Park boardwalk to get underway

One year ago: There have been a number of attempts to maintain and refurbish the plantation home, as well as to keep the grounds — which travel all the way to the Cape Fear River — in presentable shape.

There have been even more attempts to keep the site a worthwhile destination for school groups, church groups, scouts and visitors from all over. There have been stops and starts for activities that seemed to come and go as the site’s leadership has changed.

And several years ago, there was also a tussle over monies in the account for upkeep of Harmony Hall that took some time to settle.

But now, there seems to be a serious effort to give Harmony Hall a much-needed extreme makeover. And thanks to the recent news that $115,000 in federal money would be coming from the National Parks Service, that makeover will get a good start.

It will take a lot more, however.

For starters, we are hoping the Bladen County Board of Commissioners will find a way to support the efforts at Harmony Hall in a big way — and right away.

But it will still take more.

From the 2022 Bladen Journal, Harmony Hall is ready for a change

Source: Bladen Journal Archives

THIS WEEK IN NORTH CAROLINA HISTORY

According to an Associated Press article published in the March 9, 1965 issue of The Robesonian, students from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro planned a march from the campus to downtown Greensboro, which was stated by the article to concluded by listening to a communist speaker, Ryzard Krystosik, the second secretary of the Polish embassy in Washington. The article also stated the march’s purpose was to protest a North Carolina speaker ban law in place at the time, “which prohibits known communists from speaking at the state-supported colleges and universities. According to the AP article the law was passed in 1964 and was a source of controversy.

Source: Historic North Carolina Digital Newspaper Collection

THIS WEEK IN NATION AND WORLD HISTORY

On March 7, 1994, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a parody that pokes fun at an original work can be considered “fair use.” (The ruling concerned a parody of the Roy Orbison song “Oh, Pretty Woman” by the rap group 2 Live Crew.)

On March 8, 1971, Joe Frazier defeated Muhammad Ali by decision in what was billed as “The Fight of the Century” at Madison Square Garden in New York.

On March 9, 1796, the future emperor of the French, Napoleon Bonaparte, married Josephine de Beauharnais (boh-ahr-NAY’). (The couple later divorced.)

On March 10, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: “Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you” from the next room of Bell’s Boston laboratory.

On March 11, 2006, former Serb leader Slobodan Milosevic (sloh-BOH’-dahn mee-LOH’-shuh-vich) was found dead of a heart attack in his prison cell in the Netherlands, abruptly ending his four-year U.N. war crimes trial; he was 64.

On March 12, 1912, the Girl Scouts of the USA had its beginnings as Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Georgia, founded the first American troop of the Girl Guides.

Source: Associated Press