BLADEN COUNTY — On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations Division served multiple arrest warrants for illegal drug trafficking in Bladen County.

Jennifer Lynn Whittington, 36 of Kelly, was arrested and charged with two counts of selling cocaine, two counts of delivering cocaine, two counts of conspiring to sell cocaine, two counts of conspiring to deliver cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, selling schedule II controlled substances, delivering schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, conspiring to sell schedule II controlled substances, conspiring to deliver schedule II controlled substances, probation violation, breaking and entering, and resisting a public officer. Whittington was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $125,000.00 bond.

Joseph Keith Todd, 57 of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with two counts of selling schedule II controlled substances, two counts of delivering schedule II controlled substances, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two counts of manufacturing schedule II controlled substances, and two counts of conspiring to sell schedule II controlled substances. Todd was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under an $81,000.00 bond.