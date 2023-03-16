NASHVILLE, TN. — Brett Kinlaw, GIS Supervisor, and Josh Locklear, Manager of Key Accounts, represented Lumbee River EMC (LREMC) at North Carolina’s electric cooperatives PowerXchange and TechAdvantage conferences in Nashville, TN, last week. The two collaboratively presented “Maximizing OMS/GIS Integration” during breakout sessions. Afterward, the dynamic duo traveled to Winston-Salem, NC, to present at the NC Geographic Information Systems (NCGIS) Conference.

PowerXchange is the largest gathering of electric cooperative leaders, designed to embrace the challenges of our ever-changing industry and cultivate future-focused thinkers. TechAdvantage Expo is the premier conference and expo for electric cooperative engineering, operations, information technology, purchasing, and supply management professionals.

“At these conferences, cooperative leaders come together to share ideas, strategies, and best practices,” shared Locklear. “We gain information, insights, and resources that help us better serve our members.”

The NCGIS Conference has brought together professionals from the state to share their experiences and learn about current trends and technologies affecting the GIS community.

“I enjoyed sharing what we’ve implemented at LREMC to find success,” shared Kinlaw. “This exchange of ideas helps electric cooperatives improve.”

Kinlaw is a resident of Bladen County.