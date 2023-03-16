Five Years Ago: The future of migratory fish spawning for species like sturgeon, American shad, striped bass, and river herring was the focus of a presentation before Bladen County commissioners on Monday.

Dawn York, a Dial Cordy & Associates biologist, gave the board an update on the Lock and Dam Fish Project, which centers around the trio of William O. Huske Lock and Dams on the Cape Fear River in Bladen County.

“This project is important to southeastern North Carolina,” York said. “The lock and dams have been determined to be the most critical project” along the river by a group of 31 organizations that have banded together to create the Cape Fear River Action Plan.

She added that $20 million in grants have been acquired for the projects for all three lock and dams in Bladen County — with about two-thirds of the funding to cover the costs for design and engineering work, biological monitoring, and permitting costs; the remaining money will be used for construction.

York was joined in the presentation by Frank Yelverton, formerly a biologist with the Corps of Engineers who is now with the Cape Fear River Watch group. He pointed to the fish passage project at Lock and Dam No. 1, which was finished in 2012, and said it has successfully allowed fish to move upstream.

But he also told the commissioners there is still a long way to go.

One Year Ago: In about a week’s time, East Bladen varsity girls basketball coach Patty Evers, along with assistants Alan West and Megan Kirby, will blow into the Windy City of Chicago, where Evers will coach one of the McDonald’s All-America teams in the 21st annual girl’s all-star game.

Evers is the first high school basketball coach in North Carolina to receive that invitation — an invitation that took her by surprise.

“I had no clue about the selection process,” she said. “When I was called from an outside number from Virginia, I didn’t answer. When I checked voicemail and it was Terry Wooten from McDonald’s All American, I got really nervous because I knew they were getting ready to announce the players who made it.

“When I called her back, I couldn’t believe it,” Evers added. “She told me to coach the team the same way I would coach my team and we would learn more in the days leading up to the games. It would be similar to coaching the North Carolina team I coached in the Carolina Classic vs. South Carolina. However, this time it would be the best from all over the country.”

A total of 506 girls have worn the McDonald’s All-America jersey. That list includes 45 WNBA All-Stars — including Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart, Paige Bueckers, and Sabrina Ionescu.

On March 18, 1941, it was reported the North Carolina General Assembly briefly suspended their animosities political and personal and relaxed in what the AP article called a “love feast,” including what was described as a humorous speech delivered by Lieutenant Governor Harris, who received a gift of silver, while the governor received a vase of red roses. The governor, Broughton, was mentioned as going on vacation after the General Assembly adjourned.

On March 13, 1781, the seventh planet of the solar system, Uranus, was discovered by Sir William Herschel.

On March 14, 1879, physicist Albert Einstein was born in Ulm, Germany.

On March 15, 44 B.C., Roman dictator Julius Caesar was assassinated by a group of nobles that included Brutus and Cassius.

On March 16, 1994, figure skater Tonya Harding pleaded guilty in Portland, Oregon, to conspiracy to hinder prosecution for covering up an attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan, avoiding jail but drawing a $100,000 fine.

On March 17, 1969, Golda Meir became prime minister of Israel.

On March 18, 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met at the Brenner Pass, where the Italian dictator agreed to join Germany’s war against France and Britain.

