More than 1,000 homes completed to date for hurricane-impacted families

RALEIGH – The application period for the ReBuild NC Homeowner Recovery Program will close at 5 p.m. on April 21, with available federal funding committed to applications currently in process and those expected in the weeks ahead. This is the last opportunity for eligible North Carolinians who have not yet submitted an application to apply for aid through the state’s HUD Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding for Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence.

“ReBuild NC remains focused on supporting families impacted by Matthew and Florence and getting them back home as soon as possible,” said Director Laura Hogshead of the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency. “Homeowners who experienced damage from these storms can still apply for help with repairing and rebuilding their homes.”

Since opening the application period in June 2020, the Homeowner Recovery Program has worked to repair, rebuild and elevate homes damaged by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. To date, the program has completed homes for 1,048 families in communities located throughout eastern North Carolina.

Following the application period closeout, ReBuild NC will continue to complete ongoing projects and help Homeowner Recovery Program participants return home as quickly as possible. The closeout will not impact current awards and projects, case management or customer service. Current program participants with questions about the application closeout should contact their assigned case manager or call 833-ASK-RBNC (833-275-7262) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Homeowners impacted by either Hurricane Matthew or Hurricane Florence must apply for assistance by the April 21 deadline. The fastest way to apply is through the program’s online application. Homeowners may also call 833-ASK-RBNC (833-275-7262) to schedule an appointment at the nearest regional ReBuild NC Center. Visit the ReBuild NC website for more information about center locations and hours of operation.

The Homeowner Recovery Program is administered by the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR). In addition to homeowner recovery, NCORR administers programs that include strategic buyout, mitigation, resiliency, community development and affordable housing. Learn more about NCORR programs at: https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.