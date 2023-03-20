Elizabethtown — The 2023 Elementary School Battle of the Books (BOB) competition was held on March 14 at Bladen Community College. 40 students from Bladen Lakes Primary, Bladenboro Primary, Dublin Primary, Elizabethtown Primary, and Plain View Primary came ready to demonstrate their reading comprehension and recollection skills!

Students who participate in Battle of the Books are given a list of titles and authors. The goal is to read all of the books and memorize each title with the corresponding author with the purpose of competing against other teams. Teams are asked questions that test their knowledge of the books on the list. On their website, America’s Battle of the Books describes the competitions as “similar to the TV series Family Feud of Whiz Kid styles of competition.”

Each elementary school team collectively read 15 books in preparation for the competition. After 10 rounds of tough competition, the team from Dublin Primary School was declared victorious for the second year in a row!

This year’s winning Dublin Primary School BOB team consists of members Jasmine Barber, DeAnna Davis, Leyna Luz Ferreras Vasquez, Edin Antonio Hernandez Nunez, Reid Hester, Callie Lindsay, Brian Reeves, Chatman Rigsbee, Jazlyn Sandoval Ortiz, and Josue Sandoval Rojas. The team was coached by Whitney Kinlaw and Becky Davisson.

The Dublin Primary School BOB team advances to the regional competition which will be held on Thursday, March 30 in Cumberland County where the winning teams from each county within our region will compete for the opportunity to advance to the next level of competition.

Battle of the Books provides a competitive atmosphere and a sense of camaraderie among young readers. It also requires students to concentrate and think critically while reading. These young students are using Battle of the Books to build skills that will assist them for the rest of their academic careers, and the rest of their lives.