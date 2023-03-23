ELIZABETHTOWN — On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit attempted to serve outstanding warrants for arrest on Kenneth Destone Merritt, 44 of Elizabethtown. Upon arriving at Merritt’s residence on Cromartie Road, Narcotics Agents observed Merritt at a neighboring property. As Agents approached the area where Merritt was last seen, Merritt was observed as a passenger in a blue Ford Expedition, later found to be operated by Benjamin Allen Bailey, 21, of Elizabethtown. Also observed in the vehicle was a female passenger, later identified as Tequilla Lea Pierce, 33 of Elizabethtown. Agents initiated blue lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle and apprehend Merritt, but Bailey did not stop. During the pursuit, Bailey traveled erratically, speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour. On multiple occasions, Bailey lost control of his vehicle. At one point in the pursuit, Merritt exited the vehicle and fled on foot, unsuccessfully. Bailey sped off again, before losing control and overturning in a field near Cromartie Road and NC 87 West. During the pursuit, Agents observed presumed narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun being thrown from the vehicle, which were located and seized as evidence in this case.

The following individuals were arrested during this pursuit:

Kenneth Destone Merritt Jr., 44, of Elizabethtown was arrested and charged with Possession of firearm by felon, Trafficking methamphetamine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances x2, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, Possession of schedule II controlled substances x2, Possession of schedule III controlled substances, Possession of schedule VI controlled substances, and Resisting a public officer. Prior to this incident, Merritt had multiple outstanding warrants for Probation violation. Merritt was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $610,000.00 bond.

Benjamin Allen Bailey, 21, of Elizabethtown was arrested and charged with Possession of firearm by felon, Trafficking methamphetamine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances x2, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, Possession of schedule II controlled substances x2, Possession of schedule VI controlled substances, Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, Flee to elude arrest, Reckless driving to endanger, and Driving while license revoked. Bailey was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $800,000.00 bond.

Tequilla Lea Pierce, 33, of Elizabethtown was arrested and charged with Trafficking methamphetamine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances x2, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, Possession of schedule II controlled substances x2, and Possession of schedule VI controlled substances. Prior to this incident, Pierce had multiple outstanding warrants from Cumberland County for Breaking and entering, Larceny after breaking and entering, Possession of stolen goods, and Conspiracy. Pierce was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $407,500.00 bond.