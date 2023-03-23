DUBLIN — Tuesday morning at approximately 1:45 a.m., Bladen County 911 Center received an alert notification from 41 Grocery & Grill right outside of Dublin. Deputies arrived and quickly determined breaking and entering had occurred, along with larceny. No suspects were on the scene when deputies arrived.

This is an open investigation at this time. If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of the individual(s) that are responsible for this crime please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.