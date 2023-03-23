BLADEN COUNTY — The Office of the State Fire Marshal has recently received information from the Insurance Services Offices regarding the classification of a local fire department.

Beginning April 1, Bladen County residents protected by the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood (ADR) Fire Rescue will become a Class 4 Fire Protection Class (FPC). Previously, the area was protected by the East Arcadia Fire Department and was a Class 9 under their FPC.

However, this will have no effect on residents and businesses within the East Arcadia city limits.

According to Stephen W. Camlin, Fire Chief of Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire-Rescue, Inc, “this will greatly reduce homeowners insurance and offset the fire tax at the same time.” Camlin continued, stating that “after getting this discount and paying the fire tax, you should have money back in your pocket as long as the residents have homeowner’s insurance through a company that recognizes the Insurance Services Office rating schedule.”

All residents are encouraged to check and compare rates with various companies to ensure they are getting the financial break determined by a lower fire rate.

Residents who need a letter to demonstrate the new rate to their insurance carrier can go to adrfr.com and click “documents and downloads” to print off the “ADR Fire Rating” document.

This class fire rate has been in effect in the Columbus County ADR district for over five years. Previously, the department was a Class 4/6, but with this change, the whole district, including the portion of Bladen County, is also a Class 4.

The department has been testing and painting fire hydrants, surveying water points, erecting water point signs and pre-fire planning large structures, and will be conducting drills in the future.

Anyone with questions about events or situations can contact any of the ADR Fire Rescue officers and they will provide necessary assistance.