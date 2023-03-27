Responders at the scene and working to contain and extinguish the flames.

WHITE OAK — Around 8 p.m. on Sunday night, the White Oak Fire Department responded to a call about a single-wide mobile home fire near the intersection of Burney and River roads.

The Elizabethtown Fire Department, the Red Cross, Tar Heel Fire and Rescue, Ammon Volunteer Fire Department, and Bladen County Emergency Services also responded to help control the blaze.

The aforementioned crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes, but the house that caught fire was labeled as a total loss as the flames quickly consumed the entire structure.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It is currently unknown if there were any injuries in the fire.

Preventing house fires

House fires are particularly devastating disasters that can change the course of the residents’ lives in mere moments. Mobile and manufactured homes are particularly susceptible to all-consuming fires due to the material from which they are made. It is also particularly dangerous due to the close proximity of many mobile and manufactured homes. Although the responders of the White Oak fire were able to skillfully contain the flames, responders are not always able to do so due to many various factors.

The following are just a few of the many ways that residents in mobile/manufactured homes can take precautions against house fires:

•Never place combustible material under your mobile home — that includes bales of hay or straw.

•Ground your television antenna to prevent damage from a lightning strike.

•Keep your yard tidy and free of debris to help prevent the spread of a fire.

•Don’t plug multiple items into the same electrical outlet or circuit.

•Keep baking soda near your stove to extinguish grease fires.

•Keep matches and lighters out of children’s reach, preferably in a locked cabinet.

•Don’t smoke in bed or when you’re drowsy. Run butts and ashes under water before disposing.

•Never use an extension cord on a permanent basis and avoid running them under rugs.

•Clean dryer vents frequently, clean lint screens after each load to keep the airway clear, and never leave home with the clothes dryer running.

•Make regular safety checks of your mobile home’s major systems. Check for cleanliness, proper functioning and loose connections.

•Never block doors or windows with furniture or other large objects.

•Supplemental heating units like electrical space heaters, fireplaces, kerosene heaters and wood stoves can be dangerous. Be sure each device is approved for use in a home. Turn them off before you leave or go to sleep.

The American Red Cross has numerous resources available to help prevent home fires, as well as resources for recovery after experiencing a home fire.

•Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas.

•Test smoke alarms every month. If they’re not working, change the batteries.

•Talk with all family members about a fire escape plan and practice the plan twice a year.

•If a fire occurs in your home, get out, stay out, and get help. Never go back inside for anything or anyone.

For more information from the American Red Cross, visit https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/fire.html and check out their resources on fire safety for kids.

House fires are one of those tragedies that people think won’t happen to them until it does, so take the necessary precautions to protect yourself, your family, and your home and possessions.