ELIZABETHTOWN — Trillium Health Resources has provided funding to build a new playground at Bladen County Park, located on U.S. 701 between Clarkton and Elizabethtown. Funding is part of Trillium’s “Play Together Construction Grant for Accessible Playgrounds” which focuses on providing a fun park experience for people of all ages, sizes, and levels of ability.

The old playground has been completely torn down, and the new equipment is expected to be completed in less than two weeks.

The new inclusive playground may include a Liberty Swing for children and adults who use wheelchairs, as well as a glider, quad-seater see-saw, jungle climber with adaptive seating and entranceway, and a rocking boat. According to Trillium, these specially chosen pieces of equipment will provide the opportunity to build community with all Bladen County residents with no obstacles for residents with disabilities who may accompany their family and friends to the park.

“This playground will help children with disabilities to better enjoy playtime with their peers, and family members with disabilities can participate in outside play together,” stated Trilium CEO Joy Futrell. “By focusing on the power of play rather than our differences, this park will eliminate the stigma of disabilities.”

Bladen County Parks and Recreation Director Grant Pait has also expressed the joy this playground equipment is generating before even being assembled, stating “Bladen County Parks and Recreation is very excited about the new inclusive playground at the Bladen County Park and the opportunity for children of all abilities to play together.”

Trillium works to manage Medicaid services in the Bladen area, and, in doing so effectively, has been able to invest savings into the communities that it serves.

Trillium Health Resources serves 27 eastern North Carolina counties in addition to Bladen, and focuses on providing specialty care and management for individuals with substance use issues, mental illness, and intellectual/developmental disabilities. More information about Trillium, its mission, and its services are available at www.TrilliumHealthResources.org.

“Trillium is so excited to start on this playground and continue making a positive impact on the community,” stated Futrell.