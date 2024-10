LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a vehicle/suspect that was involved in a larceny around 7 a.m., on March 25 at Magnolia Elementary School.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

A video of the vehicle can be viewed on the sheriff’s office Facebook page for aid in identification.