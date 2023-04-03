BLADEN COUNTY — Over the past several months, both the Bladen and Columbus County Sheriff’s Offices received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the Riegelwood area of both Counties. During the course of this investigation, Narcotics Agents with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office purchased amounts of cocaine from Ronald Nathaniel King and Rashon Lakeith McNeil.

On March 27, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, as well as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, conducted a vehicle stop on a vehicle operated by McNeil in the 700 block of East Arcadia Road. At the time of the stop, King was found to be the passenger. Pursuant to the stop, amounts of cocaine and marijuana were located.

According to law enforcement, shortly after the vehicle stop was concluded, both agencies executed a search warrant at King’s residence, located at 24745 NC 87 East, Riegelwood NC 28456. Pursuant to the search warrant, trafficking amounts of cocaine (over 80 grams), items of drug paraphernalia, as well as multiple weapons were seized from the residence.

At the conclusion of this investigation, Ronald Nathaniel King, 66 of Riegelwood, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, selling/delivering cocaine (x2), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession of cocaine (x2), possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances (x2), and possession of drug paraphernalia. King was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $212,000.00 bond.

Additionally, Rashon Lakeith McNeil, 30 of Raleigh, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine (x3), selling/delivering Cocaine (x2), and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances. McNeil was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $300,000.00 bond.