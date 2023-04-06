THIS WEEK IN BLADEN COUNTY HISTORY

Five Years Ago: Bladen County has the largest population decrease in southeastern N.C. over the past seven years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Population estimates released by the Census Bureau this month show on July 1, 2010, there were 35,194 people living in the Mother County. The Bureau says on July 1, 2017, the number had dropped to 33,478. The 1,716 residents lost reflect a 4.9 percent decrease, 0.9 percent of which was seen in the 12 months prior to July 1, 2017.

The decrease comes while the state overall is seeing a pretty solid increase. In the same seven years, the Tar Heel State’s population jumped from 9,574,247 to 10,273,419 people, an shot in the arm of 7.3 percent. The data show that 66 percent of North Carolina counties grew from 2016 to 2017, compared to a 57 percent growth nationally. The state remains the ninth most populous in the country.

“North Carolina is a wonderful place to live, work, start a business and raise a family, so it’s no surprise that our state continues to welcome new residents,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “We want to encourage growth for all parts of North Carolina—urban and rural, from the mountains to the coast.”

From the April 3, 2018 Bladen Journal, Bladen County loses population

One Year Ago: On Thursday, Gabriel James McDowell was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury of his peers in the death of his uncle, Charles Leon Leach, 60, on Dec. 6, 2017. Leach lived on Ida Lane in Clarkton.

An investigation determined that Leach was the target of a robbery.

The trial, which was delayed by COVID-19, began on March 21 and lasted nine days.

“This was a very cold, violent and despicable act, through the use of our partnerships we were able to bring a quick resolution to this case,” said Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker in a news release shortly after the incident. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and hope that this case will be quickly adjudicated in the criminal justice system.”

From the April 5, 2022 Bladen Journal, McDowell guilty of first-degree murder

Source: Bladen Journal Archives

THIS WEEK IN NORTH CAROLINA HISTORY

RALEIGH. April 6 —(AP) — Dean I.O Schaub, director of the State college extension service announced today approximately $2,000,000 in cotton adjustment payments would be distributed to North Carolina farmers between now and July.

“If every farmer applies for his adjustment payment, the state should receive$ 2,000,000,” Schaub said.

He based the estimate on the average adjusted payment of one cent between the spot market price and the 12-cent minimum. Funds for this purpose were encumbered by the United States Supreme court decision invalidating the AAA, but have been released.

Source: Historic North Carolina Digital Newspaper Collection, April 5 1936 Robesonian

THIS WEEK IN NATION AND WORLD HISTORY

On April 3, 1882, outlaw Jesse James was shot to death in St. Joseph, Missouri, by Robert Ford, a member of James’ gang

On April 4, In 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves tied Babe Ruth’s home-run record by hitting his 714th round-tripper in Cincinnati.

On April 5, 1948, Egyptian troops fought striking police on the streets of Alexandria. The entire city’s police force had walked out demanding higher wages and improved working conditions. Two policemen and a student were killed and nineteen people were hospitalized.

On April 7, 1926 Italian dictator Benito Mussolini survived an assassination attempt. He was saluting a crowd when a woman pushed a revolver into his face and shot. The dictator threw his head back which caused the bullet to wound his nose.

April 9, 1959, NASA presented its first seven astronauts: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Donald Slayton. Architect Frank Lloyd Wright, 91, died in Phoenix, Arizona.

Source: Historic North Carolina Digital Newspaper Collection and Associated Press