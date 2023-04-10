BLADEN COUNTY — One person has died following a car crash on Saturday morning near the Bladen-Robeson County line.

Sayaun Dent, 23 of Bladenboro, was killed when Timothy Troyer, 54, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Marsh Road and NC Hwy 41 at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Troyer was driving a pickup truck when he hit the driver’s side of Dent’s car.

Dent attended West Bladen High School where he spent three years on the Knights’ varsity basketball team. Described in a social media post by Knights’ coach Travis Pait as an “All-Time great” at West Bladen, Dent received all-conference honors during each of his three varsity seasons and led his teams to a 60-23 record during his time on the team.

Following his high school graduation, Dent became a star player at Sandhills Community College, leading the Flyers to the 2020 NJCAA Division III national championship where he scored 27 points in the title game and was named the Most Valuable Player in the national tournament.

“For the first time in 12 years, I can’t say that it is a very good day to be a Knight,” stated Pait in his Facebook tribute to Dent. “The West Bladen Basketball Family is praying for his parents and family. We love you.”

Sandhills Coach Mike Apple also shared his condolences on social media, stating “it is with great sadness that I want to inform our Sandhills basketball family that one of our own, Sayaun Dent, was taken from us today. I am in shock, what a fine young man.”

Dent, a Bladen County native, was named First Team All-American after leading Sandhills in both scoring, with 17.8 points per game, and rebounding, averaging eight per game. The Flyers won their last 18 games and claimed the title with a 34-2 record and will miss Dent’s talent and shining personality.

Dent committed to UNC Pembroke in 2020.

Troyer has been charged with misdemeanor death and failure to stop for a stop sign.