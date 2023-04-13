BLADEN COUNTY — On December 19, 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence located at 2007 US Hwy 701 North in Elizabethtown. Pursuant to the search warrant, authorities allege that trafficking amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, Suboxone, a firearm, and several thousand dollars of U.S. Currency were located. After the investigation was completed, Bronson Mark Brisson, 24, as well as Summer Danielle Howd, 25, both of Elizabethtown, were arrested.

Brisson was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking heroin (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances. Brisson was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $461,000.00 bond.

Howd was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking heroin (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances. Howd was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $350,000.00 bond.

Both Brisson and Howd were released from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on unsecured bonds, with the understanding that they both comply with standards set forth by a pretrial release order. According to authorities, Howd violated the order and an Order for Arrest was issued.

On April 6, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit along with the Lumberton Police Department Vice-Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the Deluxe Inn, located at 3510 Capuano Street in Lumberton. Pursuant to the search warrant, amounts of fentanyl, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia were located.

Brisson was arrested by the Lumberton Police Department and was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where he was held under a $5,000.00 bond.

Howd was re-arrested on the charges stemming from the December 2022 search warrant and was transported to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where she was held under a $350,000.00 bond.