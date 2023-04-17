Here are the counties sending the most new residents to Bladen.

Stacker, a website commited to empowering journalism, has recently compiled a list of counties from which people are moving to come to Bladen County.

The information is based on the estimated number of people who moved to Bladen between 2015 and 2019. Tiebreakers were decided by gross migration.

20. Northampton County

– Migration from Northampton County to Bladen County: 15

– Migration to Northampton County in 2015-2019: 0

– Net migration: 15 to Bladen County

19. Carteret County

– Migration from Carteret County to Bladen County: 15

– Migration to Carteret County in 2015-2019: 12

– Net migration: 3 to Bladen County

18. Hoke County

– Migration from Hoke County to Bladen County: 15

– Migration to Hoke County in 2015-2019: 23

– Net migration: 8 to Hoke County

17. Forsyth County

– Migration from Forsyth County to Bladen County: 18

– Migration to Forsyth County in 2015-2019: 0

– Net migration: 18 to Bladen County

16. Martin County

– Migration from Martin County to Bladen County: 18

– Migration to Martin County in 2015-2019: 0

– Net migration: 18 to Bladen County

15. Hampton City, Virginia

– Migration from Hampton City, Virginia to Bladen County: 19

– Migration to Hampton City, Virginia in 2015-2019: 0

– Net migration: 19 to Bladen County

14. Richland County, Montana

– Migration from Richland County, Montana to Bladen County: 24

– Migration to Richland County, Montana in 2015-2019: 0

– Net migration: 24 to Bladen County

13. Camden County

– Migration from Camden County to Bladen County: 27

– Migration to Camden County in 2015-2019: 0

– Net migration: 27 to Bladen County

12. Trumbull County, Ohio

– Migration from Trumbull County, Ohio to Bladen County: 27

– Migration to Trumbull County, Ohio in 2015-2019: 0

– Net migration: 27 to Bladen County

11. Montgomery County, Tennessee

– Migration from Montgomery County, Tennessee to Bladen County: 27

– Migration to Montgomery County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 0

– Net migration: 27 to Bladen County

10. Bertie County

– Migration from Bertie County to Bladen County: 39

– Migration to Bertie County in 2015-2019: 0

– Net migration: 39 to Bladen County

9. Cumberland County

– Migration from Cumberland County to Bladen County: 42

– Migration to Cumberland County in 2015-2019: 186

– Net migration: 144 to Cumberland County

8. Johnston County

– Migration from Johnston County to Bladen County: 57

– Migration to Johnston County in 2015-2019: 0

– Net migration: 57 to Bladen County

7. Iredell County

– Migration from Iredell County to Bladen County: 59

– Migration to Iredell County in 2015-2019: 68

– Net migration: 9 to Iredell County

6. Clayton County

– Migration from Clayton County, Georgia to Bladen County: 61

– Migration to Clayton County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 0

– Net migration: 61 to Bladen County

5. Chowan County

– Migration from Chowan County to Bladen County: 68

– Migration to Chowan County in 2015-2019: 0

– Net migration: 68 to Bladen County

4. Brunswick County

– Migration from Brunswick County to Bladen County: 72

– Migration to Brunswick County in 2015-2019: 0

– Net migration: 72 to Bladen County

3. Robeson County

– Migration from Robeson County to Bladen County: 96

– Migration to Robeson County in 2015-2019: 79

– Net migration: 17 to Bladen County

2. Sampson County

– Migration from Sampson County to Bladen County: 126

– Migration to Sampson County in 2015-2019: 230

– Net migration: 104 to Sampson County

1. Columbus County

– Migration from Columbus County to Bladen County: 225

– Migration to Columbus County in 2015-2019: 179

– Net migration: 46 to Bladen County

Although it is exciting to see people from all over the state (and a few other states) moving to Bladen County and discovering the things it has to offer, there is a possiblity that difficulty finding housing in the area could make some people hesitant about migrating to Bladen. County officials are in the process of finding solutions to the housing issue, but people moving here in the mean time may still have to struggle to find a place to live.