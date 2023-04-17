ELIZABETHTOWN — Governor Roy Cooper has announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 20 year old Eric Lavon Chancy during a graduation party in 2022.

Eric L. Chancy, a 2018 graduate who played football and baseball with the Eagles, was reportedly shot and killed on Friday, June 10 of last year during an argument at a party being held at Chancy’s residence on White Plains Church Road.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene at about 11.42 p.m. Friday and were notified that two individuals had arrived at Bladen County Hospital with gunshot wounds. At the same time, Elizabethtown police officers were called to assist with crowd control at the hospital.

“An argument ensued resulting in gunfire (and) based on the number of shell casing recovered at the scene, there were multiple shooters,” stated Sheriff McVicker in a media post last year following the crime.

Chancy was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact Investigator DiCicco with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6947.