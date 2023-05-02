BLADEN COUNTY — According to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), a new $23.3 million bridge is in the midst of a pivotal part of construction.

The bridge, which is a part of U.S. 701, began being permanently shifted on Saturday to direct northbound traffic onto the new bridge being constructed alongside the old bridge over the Cape Fear River.

According to officials, the pavement must be dry before pavement markings needed for the shift can be placed.

Following completion of the shift next week, crews plan to pave a crossover in the median, as well as a tie-in on either side of the bridge.

Worry about the past weekend’s inclement weather prompted the NCDOT news to release a statement informing drivers that “if inclement weather prevents the shift from happening Saturday, it will be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday. Drivers should slow down and be alert during these upcoming shifts and for the crossover median construction next week.”

Once the current phase of construction is finished, the old bridge can be demolished to allow crews to complete the entire project.

“After both shifts take place, crews will begin demolishing the two-lane bridge, which needs to be removed in order to finish constructing the four-lane bridge,” stated the NCDOT news release.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to take precautions when driving through the work zones for their own safety and the safety of construction crews. Several hazards when traveling through a stretch of road work are:

-sudden orange signage

-road rage and impatience

-mistreating construction workers

-loose gravel and skidding tires

Officials recommend taking precautions by adhering to the following safety tips:

-bypassing on back roads

-slow drives up and down long hills

-plan trips around construction

Construction began on the new bridge in 2020. It is scheduled to be completed in spring 2024.