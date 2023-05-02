BLADEN COUNTY — On April 6, the Bladen County Community Impact Team was conducting a saturation patrol in the area of NC 242 and NC 211 when CIT members observed a vehicle litter.

After stopping the vehicle for littering, deputies approached the vehicle and performed a probable cause search of the vehicle based on the alleged odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. During the search, deputies claim they located large amounts of crack cocaine, cocaine, and marijuana, as well as over $2,500.

The driver of the vehicle, Jummanee Raheem Gillespie of Goldsboro, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jummanee Gillespie received a $200,000 secure bond.