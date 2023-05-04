ELIZABETHTOWN — Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit has received information regarding multiple individuals allegedly selling and delivering illegal controlled substances in the 400 block of West Gill Street in Elizabethtown. During the investigation, authorities allegedly made multiple undercover purchases of alcohol and illegal controlled substances from multiple individuals.

On Wednesday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and several other agencies (Community Impact Team, Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol Division, members of the Elizabethtown Police Department, and members of the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement) executed a search warrant. Authorities allege that while executing the search warrant, multiple known gang members were present and that amounts of cocaine, marijuana, Suboxone, weapons, and an undisclosed amount of money were seized.

At the conclusion of this investigation, Jamie Tyquan Powell, 31 of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Powell was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $125,000 bond.

Jamie Terell Cotton, 35 of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cotton was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $50,000 bond. Additional charges for probation violations are pending.

Cheryl Watson Demoss McKoy, 67 of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. McKoy was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $5,000.00 bond.