OMAHA, Neb. – Two local high school seniors were recently awarded a $2,500 WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship®. The students, who are both WoodmenLife members, submitted applications highlighting their high school academics, activities, and volunteerism, as well as an essay on patriotism.

The recipients’ names, towns, high schools, and future education plans are listed below:

Luke Barber, of Clarkton, NC, attends East Bladen High School and plans to double major in Poultry Science and Animal Science at North Carolina State University. Barber and his family are members of WoodmenLife Chapter 262 in Clarkton.

Nicholas Klein, of Wilmington, NC, attends Emsley A. Laney High School and plans to major in Middle School English and Social Studies Education at the University of North Carolina. Klein and his family are members of WoodmenLife Chapter 1483 in Hampstead, NC.

“Youth has always been an important part of our organization,” said WoodmenLife Community Outreach Advisor Eric Pilson. “We are honored to provide these scholarships to help our deserving young members further their education and realize their dreams.”

WoodmenLife was founded in 1890 as a not-for-profit. The organization gives back to its members across the country, who join together in a shared commitment to family, community and country. With a legacy of financial stability, WoodmenLife offers quality life insurance and retirement products.

WoodmenLife has been providing scholarships since 2017 and has given more than $2.7 million to over 4,600 students across the country who are pursuing higher education at trade schools, colleges, and universities. This year, the scholarship program will award 571 scholarships, with amounts ranging from $500 to $10,000.

The WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship program is just one of the wide range of valuable member extras the organization offers. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife life insurance or retirement product.