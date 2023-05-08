TAR HEEL — On Wednesday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office joined forces to serve a search warrant at 44 McNeill Road in Tar Heel. After an incident in Cumberland County on April 14, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division obtained warrants for arrest for Peaches Lynette Lockamy, 26 of Tar Heel, as well as a search warrant for her residence.

In the early morning hours, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division assisted the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant for the purpose of obtaining additional items related to the crimes committed. Pursuant to the search warrant, authorities allegedly located and seized undisclosed amounts of cocaine and paraphernalia.

At the conclusion of this investigation, Lockamy was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, interfering with emergency communications, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lockamy was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.