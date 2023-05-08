DUBLIN — This Friday, Bladen Community College will honor its Class of 2023 with a special celebration event on campus including a pre-recorded graduation ceremony video where over 300 graduates will be recognized.

Beginning in 2021, Bladen Community College expanded its traditional graduation ceremony to include a campus-wide celebration where graduates, along with their families and friends, would have the opportunity to enjoy fun activities, music, complimentary food, and colorful photo/selfie stations to capture memories. Included in this event are informational exhibits and booths which are vital for the transition from student to graduate and beyond.

The campus celebration activities will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. with the official launch of the graduation ceremony video being played on a very large, outdoor screen at approximately 8:15 p.m. or dusk. Following the event, the video can also be viewed by the public by clicking on a link embedded in the college’s website (www.bladencc.edu) and social media outlets. This professionally produced video will remain available after the special event for viewing and will be archived for years to come.

During the campus special event, graduates will have the opportunity to have a professional photograph taken in their cap and gown with the president of the college, chair of the college trustees, and guest speaker as a memento of the occasion. Graduates will also receive a commemorative graduation gift bag and t-shirt.

While graduates and guests participate in fun activities, they will have the opportunity to enjoy complimentary concessions. Food Trucks will also be on campus for graduates and their guests can conveniently purchase a variety of food. Special kid activities will be offered to entertain young attendees. Music with a live DJ will add to the festive atmosphere. In addition, college and community business partners will have exhibit booths with information on making the transition from student to graduate to potential employee. Those interested in enrolling in upcoming classes at Bladen Community College will also have the chance to get more information about becoming a student at the college-sponsored recruitment booth.

Mike Nagowski, CEO of Cape Fear Health System, will be the featured guest speaker. Mr. Nagowski assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer of Cape Fear Valley Health System in January 2008. The Health System is a private, not-for-profit hospital system that includes Bladen County Hospital and the other major system components are Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Cape Fear Valley Rehab Center, Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital, Behavioral Health Care, Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital, and Harnett Health. Prior to coming to Cape Fear Valley, Mr. Nagowski was President of Buffalo General Hospital and Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital in Buffalo, New York. The hospital CEO has a Master’s in Business Administration from Saint Bonaventure University in Olean, New York. and is a former active-duty Marine.

Dr. Amanda Lee, President of Bladen Community College, remarked in a communication that recently went out to graduates inviting them to the special event, “I am deeply grateful for your remarkable resilience and commitment to reaching your goal of graduation. Your hard work will continue to serve you well in the future. I look forward to celebrating with you and your families, friends, and our BCC family on Friday, May 12th.”