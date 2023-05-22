Which took place days before National Police Week began last week

ELIZABETHTOWN — National Police Week drew to a close on Saturday with the solemn honor of the National Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony that took place on May 12 still hanging in the air.

Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker and his office led the annual eremony to honor the sacrifice of fallen officers. The guest speaker, Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., Commander of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, acknowledged the fallen Peace Officers, saluted the local men who had died in the line of duty, and recognized their families in attendance.

Colonel Johnson, Jr. said, “I am deeply honored to be here today as we commemorate the legacies of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Seven extraordinary heroes in Bladen County have lost their lives in the performance of their duties between 1967 and 2019… On this day, we extend our love and support to the families…”

Sheriff McVicker, Chief Howell with the Bladenboro Police Department, Chief Parrish with the Elizabethtown Police Department, Chief Smith with the White Lake Police Department, and First Sergeant Pait with the North Carolina Highway Patrol gathered together for the placing of the Memorial Wreath in honor of the men listed below:

Chief Roy Franklin Fores, Bladenboro Police Department, End of Watch: September 3, 1967.

Chief Marvin James Bell, Elizabethtown Police Department, End of Watch: September 30, 1972.

Police Officer Brian Ramey, Bladenboro Police Department, End of Watch: May 12, 2001.

Deputy James Brian Collins, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: September 26, 2001.

Deputy Dewayne Charles Hester, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch, June 8, 2012.

Trooper Kevin Conner, North Carolina Highway Patrol, End of Watch: October 17, 2018.

James Ara Smith, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: January 6, 2019.

Sheriff McVicker said, “To the families and friends of our heroes, know that these men will never be forgotten, and we will always strive to carry out our mission in a manner worthy of their tremendous legacies. Your loved ones lived a life of exemplary service.”

He added, “Even though they are gone, these seven men laid a solid foundation that cannot be shaken.”

Reverend Warren Hill, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain, and Pastor Brian DiCicco with Foundation Church offered blessings over the service, Peace Officers, and their families. Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy Cadets performed a three-volley salute ceremonial act and Taps as Pilot Steve Willis did a Fly Over in a helicopter. Amanda Sykes, Public Information Officer with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, organized the event and presented roses to the families of the Fallen Officers.

Charlotte Smith, the emcee of the ceremony, explained the Missing Man Table and the history of National Peace Officer’s Memorial Day.

“The table is round, to show our everlasting concern for those gone before us.

The tablecloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call of duty.

The single red rose; displayed in a vase, reminds us of the lives of each of those gone before us, and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith.

The black and blue ribbon symbolizes our continued determination to account to carry on the Mission of the Sheriff’s Office in their absence.

A slice of lemon reminds us of the bitterness in missing our comrades.

A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears endured by families and friends.

The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain a nation founded under God.

The glass is inverted, symbolizing their inability to share a toast.

The chair is empty; they are missing.”

The history of National Peace Officer’s Memorial Day began with John F. Kennedy when he signed a law on October 1, 1962; the resolution of Congress designated May 15 of every year as a date our nation would pause to honor fallen officers.