From left to right: Gutierrez, Hursey, Barber

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Rotary Club gathered for its 7th Annual Golf Tournament on Friday and presented scholarships to two Bladen County students.

Ricardo Gutierrez attends Bladen Early College High School and will be attending NC State next year.

Luke Barber is a student at East Bladen High School and has also been accepted to attend NC State in the fall.

Cristin Hursey, president of the Elizabethtown Rotary Club, presented a scholarship to BCC Foundation which will be awarded to one student attending BCC next school year.