No Bladen Journal this coming Tuesday

Sara Fox
Bladen Journal - May 25, 2023

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, the Bladen Journal will not distribute a newspaper on Tuesday, May 30. Find the latest news online at BladenJournal.com. The next print edition of the Blden Journal will be published on Friday, June 2.