WHITE LAKE — At White Lake police officer witnessed a traumatic event and was able to immediately offer aide on Monday following a propane explosion in White Lake.

At 4:18 p.m. on Monday, a White Lake police officer was on stationary patrol at 2038 White Lake Drive when he watched a Camp Clearwater Campground employee and customer try to fill a propane cylinder.

According to the officer, a “loud hissing” noise could be heard and they observed what they believed to be propane gas spraying in the air creating what appeared to be “white smoke.”

The officer then said that an explosion occurred. The officer immediately radioed for assistance and began to

render aid to the victims.

The explosion injured a woman, 58 of White Lake, a man, 49 of Riegelwood, and the man’s dog.

Responding to the incident were the following agencies: White Lake Police Department, White Lake

Fire Department, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County Emergency Medical Services,

Bladen County Fire Marshalls Office, and Cape Fear Valley Life Link.

The injured woman was transported to an undisclosed hospital via Cape Fear Valley Life Link Helicopter to an undisclosed hospital for her injuries. The man and his dog were treated and released.