BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests following the execution of a search warrant that stemmed from years of community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.

Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit has made undercover purchases of fentanyl from a resident of Village Oaks Apartments, located in the 300 block of Pecan Street in Bladenboro.

On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at Village Oaks Apartments. According to authorities, trafficking amounts of fentanyl, weapons (one being an illegally sawed-off 12ga shotgun), and $472.00 were seized.

At the conclusion of this investigation, Robert DiQuan Phillips, Jr., 30 of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking opium/heroin (Level II/More than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Phillips was additionally served with outstanding warrants for two counts of selling schedule I controlled substances, two counts of delivering schedule I controlled substances, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, two counts of manufacturing Schedule I controlled substances, two counts of possession of schedule I controlled substances, selling schedule II controlled substances, delivering schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, manufacturing schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, and two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. Phillips was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1,850,000.00 bond.

Additionally, Iris Haydee Rolon Roldan, 42 of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with trafficking opium/heroin (Level II/More than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rolon Roldan was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $25,000.00 bond.