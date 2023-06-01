ELIZABETHTOWN — Last Thursday, Agents with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of South Poplar Street in Elizabethtown. According to authorities, the driver, James Brandon Gordon, pulled the vehicle over and attempted to escape, on foot, from law enforcement officers.

After a brief foot chase, Gordon was apprehended without incident. Gordon was allegedly found to be in possession of nearly one ounce of fentanyl as well as amounts of cocaine, Oxycodone, marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia, and $478.

At the conclusion of this investigation, James Brandon Gordon, 40 of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with trafficking opium/heroin by possession (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), trafficking opium/heroin by transport (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, two counts of possession of controlled substances on jail premises, two counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting public officer, and multiple motor vehicle law violations. Gordon was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $902,000.00 bond. Additional federal charges are anticipated in this case.

After this arrest, probable cause was obtained and a search warrant was granted for a home in the 600 block of Mercer Mill Road in Elizabethtown. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team executed the search warrant and additional amounts of marijuana, ecstasy/MDMA, and assorted drug paraphernalia were seized.

Pursuant to the search warrant, Thomasina Corlee Wright, 40 of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I controlled substances, possession of schedule VI controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wright was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.