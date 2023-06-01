BLADEN COUNTY — There are several notable road closures and traffic updates that Bladen County residents should keep in mind while traveling in the coming days and weeks.

The river gauge relocation that was scheduled for Wednesday is now planned to take place on Friday due to a scheduling conflict with the traffic control flaggers. Work will begin at 8:30 a.m. so the contractor can be out of the road before the weekend White Lake traffic starts rolling into town later in the evening.

Baldwin Branch Church Road is closed for crossline repairs at NC242. The closure began on Tuesday and will continue through June 9.

Both lanes of the North Bound US Highway 701 over the Cape Fear River are closed. Northbound traffic has been rerouted to the new bridge. The closure has a wide load traffic restriction.