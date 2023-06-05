BLADEN COUNTY — Bladen County Schools will begin their Summer Feeding Program on June 12.

The program serves breakfast and lunch to Bladen County youth who are 18 years old or younger to ensure that all students have access to food when school is out.

For some students, the food they eat at school may be their biggest meals of the day as 28.1 percent of children in Bladen County struggle with food insecurity.

According to UNC’s hunger research log, 2,140 children are eligible for free breakfast and lunch during the school year with only about 59 percent receiving free breakfast and 78 percent receiving free lunch.

Bladen County Schools is also sponsoring community partners who are interested in becoming a Summer Feeding Site.

Many different settings are eligible to be feeding sites, including but not limited to recreation centers, churches, or day camps. Meals would need to be served and supervised at a specific time each day.

If you are interested in becoming a Summer Feeding Site, please call the district office at 910-862-4136 to speak with the School Nutrition team.