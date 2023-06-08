TAR HEEL — On May 18th, Sgt. Willoughby with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was on stationary patrol in the Tar Heel area. While on stationary patrol, Sgt. Willoughby reportedly observed Robert Butler Jr. operating a motor vehicle while his license was revoked.

Sgt. Willoughby went to perform a vehicle stop. Rather than stopping, Butler fled at a high rate of speed. Butler was observed passing a stopped school bus and operating his vehicle in a careless manner. Sgt Willoughby was able to catch up to Butler and after a short pursuit, Butler’s vehicle stalled. Butler was taken into custody without incident.

It was discovered that Butler had an active Order for Arrest. Butler received additional charges for felony fleeing/eluding arrest, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Butler remains incarcerated in the Bladen County Jail under a $100,000 secure bond.