Bladen Community College held its annual Touch-A-Truck Day last Saturday. Many children and their families flocked to the campus to visit the college and experience touching, climbing on, and sitting in a wide variety of vehicles.

There were ambulances, construction trucks, a helicopter, and many other types for the kids to learn about. There were also a number of interactive areas, including a CPR dummy and animals to pet.

Taking kids to visit college campuses, even young children, can have a positive impact on their future aspirations. College campuses often have a certain energy about them that captivates youth. Most teenagers know immediately what school they hope most to attend simply from the feeling they get when they step onto the campus.

Even elementary or middle school-age children can experience wonderment on a college campus. Seeing the students sitting around and doing work or studying or even witnessing camaraderie during breaks between classes can get young kids excited for higher education, which in turn may inspire them to do well in school so they can one day experience the campus as a student of the college.

The kids who visited Bladen Community College’s Touch-A-Truck event will likely remember that day when their older and it may encourage them to attend the very school that gave them such a fun memory all those years ago.