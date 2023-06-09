Savannah Temple AME Zion Church in Clarkton celebrated Black History Month with its annual Virtual Distinguished Service Awards banquet.
The guest speaker for the occasion was Dr. Linda A Gillespie-Murakata. She is a board-certified pathologist, genealogist, researcher, and published author. She also retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel. Dr. Murakata spoke about the importance of knowing your family’s history. She said it took her 35 years to trace her family tree, but she was determined to find her family. She published a book that details her journey and ancestors called “Gillespie Geneology and a copy was given to each family member.
Dr. Murakata traced her family tree to Bladen County where she found several cousins and Brown’s Creek AME Zion Church, Baldwin Branch Baptist Church, and Mt. Olive AME Zion Church. Dr. Murakata is passionate about family and her research work as a genealogist. She challenged the members of Savannah Temple to trace their family trees, compile the information, write it down, and pass it on from generation to generation. Writing down or printing out your family’s history is important because digital copies can become compromised or lost in multiple ways. Having a physical album to pass down also connects the generations and can become an heirloom to be cherished for decades.
Rev. Joyce A. McLaughlin presented Distinguished Service Awards to the following:
1. Bertha Cromartie
A.D. – Business Administration
Deaconess and Steward Board
2. Dr. Linda A. Gillespie Murkata
Lt. Col. (0-5) Medical Corp.
U.S. Air Force
Roy Wilkins NAACP Award
Genealogy Researcher and Author
3. D&H Farm, LLC
4. Marzell Myers
Baltimore City Public School
Asst. Principal-Teacher (37 years of service)
MA – Morgan State University
BS – Coppin State University
5. Joanne D. Atkinson
Nursing Asst. II
Fiber Optics
Deaconess
6. Leslie Kristen Martin
Medicare Representative Tier II
7. Dr. Leroy Purdie, Ed D
Paul R. Brown Trustee Bd. President
CEO LPJ Services
Georgia State Mediator
8. Gloris A. Lloyd
Retired Educator (34 years of Service)
9. Narcenia Hamilton
Humanitarian
WHOM Supply Dept.
Foster Care Parent
10. Sedarius Johnson
McDonald’s Shift Manager
East Bladen High School
2023 Early Graduate
11. Linda Simmons
BS- Early Childhood Education
Med – Tech
Board of Evangelism
12. Agnes McCall
Bladen County Public Library (43 years of Service)
Asst. Library Director
AAS – Library & Information Technology