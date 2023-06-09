BLADEN COUNTY – Due to rapidly rising levels of fine particle pollution attributed to smoke from active wildfires in Canada, all of North Carolina will likely be under Code Yellow or Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Friday according to N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality.

Bladen County was under a Code Orange on Wednesday and Thursday according to DAQ and was under a Code Yellow on Tuesday.

DAQ and the Forsyth County Environmental Assistance and Protection issued air quality alerts to make the public aware of health impacts from significantly elevated fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, levels.

The Air Quality Index for Bladen County was 115 on Thursday and is expected to be about 101 on Friday, which is still in the Code Orange range, meaning sensitive groups should continue to stay inside as much as possible.

Saturday’s Air Quality Index number will move into the moderate range at 100, signifying a slow improvement.

Smoke and accompanying high levels of PM2.5 started to be carried downwind from Canada into North Carolina on Tuesday, though the northern part of the east coast has been suffering for longer and more intensely. As the smoke continues to build into the state, high levels of fine particles are expected to mix near ground level.

PM2.5 is comprised of particles smaller than the width of a human hair. These particles can reach deep in the lungs and aggravate asthma and other lung conditions and have been linked to heart conditions.

DAQ monitors and forecasts ozone and PM2.5 daily using the Air Quality Index (AQI), along with the corresponding AQI color codes to help North Carolinians plan their outdoor activities. Next-day and extended products are issued by 3 p.m. with a morning update by 10 a.m.

Code Red on the AQI represents unhealthy air quality for everyone. If you are in an area forecasted to reach Code Red tomorrow, consider limiting prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. Anyone sensitive to air pollution, including people with asthma, should avoid outdoor exertion altogether.

In areas forecasted to be Code Orange, people sensitive to air pollution should reduce their time outdoors.

For the latest air quality information, visit the Air Quality Portal online. DEQ’s website has a list of resources for keeping safe around wildfire smoke.