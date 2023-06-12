CLARKTON — Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the Oakdale Homes Apartment Complex in Clarkton. After receiving the complaints, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit made multiple undercover purchases of fentanyl from an individual residing within the apartment complex.

On June 6, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team executed a search warrant in the area of 10989 S. College Street Apartments in Clarkton. Pursuant to the search warrant, trafficking amounts of fentanyl, Oxycodone, marijuana, a firearm, and $573.00 were allegedly seized. According to authorities, two juveniles were present during the arrest and within close proximity of deadly controlled substances and the Bladen County Department of Social Services responded to assist with this investigation.

Audriana Charmaine Best, 26 of Clarkton, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin/opium, two counts of selling schedule II controlled substances, two counts of delivering schedule II controlled substances, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, four counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse.

Best was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.